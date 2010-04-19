Cloud Computing Expo

The much-hyped cloud really is growing — so quickly, in fact, that this year’s New York conference is expected to draw 5,000 attendees, more than quadruple last year’s crowd. Even President Barack Obama has called for a switch to cloud computing, because it can stretch the $80 billion budget for federal technology spending. And IBM recently nabbed a deal to create a cloud model for the Air Force, a chance to prove that the cloud can handle heaps of highly sensitive data. But you have to separate the interest from the reality: According to a recent Forrester survey, only 3% of companies have implemented cloud-hosted storage and servers. — ACL