Association of American Geographers Annual Meeting

After the January earthquake that rocked Haiti, satellite maps — a discussion topic at this D.C. meetup — enabled scientists to find and act on topographical changes more quickly than ever. They integrated their observations with population data to estimate how many people were affected. Then they alerted NGOs and officials — in 20 minutes. “The imagery capabilities of today really are revolutionary,” says geologist David Applegate. And lifesaving. — ZACHARY WILSON
wed, april 14
MAP
