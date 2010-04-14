National Tattoo Convention

The vast majority of tattooed people don’t regret getting inked, according to recent data from Harris Interactive. But for the 16% that do, the cost of laser-removal treatments can run up to $10,000 — a hefty price to pay for a one-off mistake. At the National Tattoo Association’s gathering in Seattle, veteran tattoo artist Heide Unger will share strategies about a simpler alternative: the cover-up. “Anyone can mask a Wile E. Coyote with a whole back piece,” she explains. “The key is to empathize with the client and do something that’s not much bigger than the original.” Such as? “I once turned a Chevy truck into a Colorado columbine.” No permanent damage or hard feelings — right, GM? — DAN MACSAI