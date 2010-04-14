advertisement
National Tattoo Convention

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

The vast majority of tattooed people don’t regret getting inked, according to recent data from Harris Interactive. But for the 16% that do, the cost of laser-removal treatments can run up to $10,000 — a hefty price to pay for a one-off mistake. At the National Tattoo Association’s gathering in Seattle, veteran tattoo artist Heide Unger will share strategies about a simpler alternative: the cover-up. “Anyone can mask a Wile E. Coyote with a whole back piece,” she explains. “The key is to empathize with the client and do something that’s not much bigger than the original.” Such as? “I once turned a Chevy truck into a Colorado columbine.” No permanent damage or hard feelings — right, GM? — DAN MACSAI

wed, april 14
