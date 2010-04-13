Lamborghini, Pininfarina, Alessi — these are hallowed names in Italian design … and you will find none of them at Milan’s Public Design Festival, which is all about the cityscape. “Design began as a tool to solve the problems of everyday life,” says festival coordinator Anna Spreafico. “More than ever, these problems concern public spaces.” She’s not alone in arguing that as the world urbanizes, we need to focus less on sleek cars and more on remaking our streets and smartening our environs. The festival coincides with the annual furniture fair that draws armies of trendsetters to Milan — each of them potential ambassadors for these ideas. That’s smart design, to which we say: Bravo. — LC