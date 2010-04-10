National Association of Broadcasters Show

Add this to your lexicon: “Broadercasting” is the word now being bandied about to describe how more people are creating more content and reaching more viewers. Eighty-five thousand industry leaders will clamor to use it and sound au courant at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas. “This is not your father’s broadcast business,” says NAB executive VP Dennis Wharton. “Thanks to cheap technology, anyone can produce content, anyone can be a journalist.” While we would of course like to disagree, the Telly Awards — honoring cable, regional, and local ads and shows — will give out prizes at the NAB Show to prove it: The People’s Tellys will reward entries that garner the most votes on YouTube. — STEPHANIE SCHOMER