National School Boards Association Conference

As No Child Left Behind comes up for reauthorization, the debate will rage at this Chicago meeting of school-board members and administrators. Backers believe NCLB just needs tweaks, while opponents feel the program forces educators to teach to the test. There’s another way to improve teaching, says the Economic Policy Institute’s Richard Rothstein, who will speak in Chicago — dispatch an army of experts to evaluate our schools. It’ll be complicated. And it won’t be cheap, but he says no real solution will be: “If we’re looking for cheap, we should just keep the current system.” — ANNE C. LEE