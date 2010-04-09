advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Rock the Soap

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

The cruise industry’s latest gambit uses soap stars as bait. The most buzzed-about soap-themed cruise is Rock the Soap, aboard Carnival’s Paradise. Daytime-TV celebs will sing karaoke and act out fantasy scenes with fans for four days and three nights. “It lets fans know we’re not just some figment of their imagination,” says Tyler Christopher, aka Prince Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. While it may be a soap lover’s dream to blur the line between fantasy and reality, isn’t it potentially an actor’s nightmare? “You’re on a boat,” he admits. “There’s nowhere to go.” Nowhere but down. — LILLIAN CUNNINGHAM

fri, april 09
SET SAIL
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life