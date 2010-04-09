The cruise industry’s latest gambit uses soap stars as bait. The most buzzed-about soap-themed cruise is Rock the Soap, aboard Carnival’s Paradise. Daytime-TV celebs will sing karaoke and act out fantasy scenes with fans for four days and three nights. “It lets fans know we’re not just some figment of their imagination,” says Tyler Christopher, aka Prince Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. While it may be a soap lover’s dream to blur the line between fantasy and reality, isn’t it potentially an actor’s nightmare? “You’re on a boat,” he admits. “There’s nowhere to go.” Nowhere but down. — LILLIAN CUNNINGHAM

SET SAIL