MLB Opening Day

“David from New York is calling about the problems with baseball’s business. On Opening Day?” “First-time caller, longtime listener. Red Sox — Yankees is a great rivalry, but these are rich teams. The big guys shelled out $400 million in revenue sharing last year to seven small-market clubs. The Pittsburgh Pirates used some of their $35 million to pay down debt. Does that make them better on the field?” “This will be big in 2011 when the labor agreement is up. But for now, enjoy the return of baseball, will ya? On Opening Day, every team still has a shot.” — DAVID LIDSKY