New Hospital Designs Encourage Greater Privacy, Less Flashing

The London-based American fashion designer Ben De Lisi can usually be

found creating jersey knits for Debenham’s or red-carpet looks for Kate

Winslet. But a recent joint commission by Britain’s Department of

Health and Design Council had the Long Island–born Pratt grad turning

his eye to a rather neglected area of style: the hospital gown. As part

of the Design for Patient Dignity program, which asked six

teams of designers as well as health-care specialists from London’s

Royal College of Art to rethink aspects of the hospital experience to

allow for greater privacy, De Lisi came up with the Universal

Gown. Rather than opening at the back and risking exposed bums at

every turn, De Lisi’s gown fastens via small snaps lining the seams and

sleeves, so that it can open for doctor and nurse access no matter how

the patient is positioned.

Having a fashion designer tackle the drafty, unflattering garment was

actually a genius idea. Though some of the details in the video below–like an internal cord that allows for cinching at the waist and a

choice of crew- or v-neck–seem superfluous, they are real solutions

towards easing the discomfort and embarrassment of hospital patients,

which is the main goal of the project. Though we can’t vouch for the

ameliorative properties of the matching shoulder bag De Lisi has created

in shirting fabric.







Other designs that were unveiled include a prefab bathroom

that can be stacked externally up and down the building or slotted into

nearly any corner of a hospital ward, a concertina screening

system, and our other favorite, the Reclining Day Chair.

The hybrid wheelchair and bed

was proposed by the London consultancy PearsonLloyd, whose

previous work in airplane interiors–another nausea-inducing

environment–clearly informed the design. It’s hoped the proposed items

could hit hospitals as early as 2011. Click here for a complete list of designs.