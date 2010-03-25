Laura Brunow Miner, founder of Pictory

The Media Laura Brunow Miner Founder

Pictory

In the last few months, reactionary hand-wringing over the demise of traditional magazines has spawned hundreds of online publications. Pictory, a new online photography publication launched in December 2009, came from none of that angst, and it shows. With gorgeous large-format photos and tight, smart writing, founder Laura Brunow Miner isn’t trying to duplicate the print world’s page-turning format or glossy ad sales; instead, she’s focusing on creating the best experience for her

users. “I’ve put a premium focus on what folks in the biz call ‘reader

service’ — making sure that my viewers are comfortable, stimulated, and

entertained on the site,” she says. She can count on about 14,000 visitors a day

when she releases a new “showcase,” a curated series of user-contributed photo-stories organized around themes like Neighborhood Treasure and Spring Breakout. She’s also netted 25,000

Twitter followers in three months.

While Miner was editor-in-chief of JPG Magazine, she began to notice there was an intricate, time-tested art and science to magazine-making that hadn’t yet been developed online. “There’s a sophisticated

understanding of human needs, desires, and attention span in magazine

craft that the Web hasn’t caught up to,” she says. The biggest difference? “Attention to

detail,” she says. “Print-style typography on the Web, careful line editing and

proofing, attentive and highly practical design, pacing, and narrative

arc — things that aren’t rewarded on the Web in the age of the

cost-per-million.” Collaborating with guest art directors and editors on each

feature allows Miner to add the creative give-and-take of a magazine layout — and drive up the value of online publications in general. “I hope to pave the way and prove that it’s

commercially viable,” she says. “Quality worth striving for, worth achieving.”

Miner does have a notable business plan in the works, although she’s not quite ready to reveal the details. “All I can say for now: I have a vision for online advertising,” she says. “My top priority for Pictory will always be the quality of the site experience, but my business model falls right in line with that focus.” Would that include corralling some of her ace designers and photographers in service of site supporters? She will say only this: “I still believe in the seemingly lost art of good advertising.”

And of course there’s that other bee in the publishing world’s bonnet: the oncoming onslaught of the iPad. Miner’s site is pretty much custom-made for the new medium, and she’s ready to take Pictory in the direction of immersive emotional content. “A friend suggested working with a guest musician for each showcase in

addition to guest designers or guest editors,” says Miner. “Who knows? A living room device like the iPad does invite one to engage more senses with content.” –Alissa Walker

[Headshot by Megan Cronin]