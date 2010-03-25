Asia Is the Hotbed

Recent market data proves once again that the power shift toward Asia in broadband networking is real. Here is where we see the most interesting developments today.

According to Point Topic,

Asia now accounts for nearly 40% of all broadband subscribers. Not to

mention, the region outperformed the sum of all other regions in terms

of net subscriber additions last year. With China, Japan and South Korea

leading the way, other Asian countries are growing fast, but from a

smaller base. The Philippines grew 60% last year, and India 40%(!).

China passed the 100 million subscriber milestone in the fourth

quarter last year, and the pace of growth is not slowing down. There is

no doubt these numbers have a profound impact on how the industry is

being shaped in support for the emerging fiber-based broadband market.