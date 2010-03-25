Octomom Dogged by Dodgy Finances, Aided by Peta’s Kitty

Nadya Suleman, aka Octomom (or, to give her her full superhero name, Tetradecamom, since she’s got 14 kids–at least, the last time she looked, for all I know it could be 19 and rising) has encountered a spot of financial bother*. Lucky for Tetradecamom, however, she’s a walking, laboring inspiration for all manner marketing, let’s say, innovators. And help is at hand. Is it a bird? Is it plane? No, it’s Peta! Tempting though it is to think that they’ve parachuted Pamela Anderson in to help with the feeding of the octuplets, the truth is actually a little more prosaique.

The animal activist organization has paid Suleman, the Angelina Jolie look- and whelp-alike $5,000 to stick the above poster in her back yard–which begs the comment: What took you so long, Pleather™ lovers? As an added bonus, they’re throwing in a month’s supply of vegan hot dogs for Mom and kids. Er, are the youngest eight even on solids yet?

According to the mortgage holder of Wonder Womb-an’s bijou residence in La Habra, her dad, one Ed Doud, has defaulted on a one-off balloon payment of $450,000, which has prompted a porn producer to offer to pay off the entire mortgage if Octomom does the business in a porno movie for him. (Feel free to put film title suggestions in the comments please, but Octopussy is banned for reasons of obviousness**) Rest assured, purred the co-chairman of Vivid Entertainment, it would be tasteful, and she would have input on script and her male co-stars***.

The offer was blithely refuted by Suleman’s lawyer, who, in an even more ironic twist, goes by the name of Jeff Czech****. “No porn. Just Peta,” he said. “Nadya prefers animals over men*****.”

The moral of all of this rather sad tale is this: Beware of reality show producers bearing gifts. After giving birth to all eight of her last-born, in January last year, there was talk of movies, books and TV shows. Suleman signed a deal worth $250,000 over three years with Eyeworks, a U.K.-based production company. By the summertime, Eyeworks had hightailed it back across the Atlantic, following “budget” and “unresolved contract” issues. There was also a deal with RadarOnline.com, but that blew up in a whole heap of nothing.

The phrase, “Don’t put your daughter on the stage, Mrs Worthington,” springs to mind.