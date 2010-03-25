The Media Elizabeth Spiers Media Consultant

Gawker founding editor. New York magazine contributing writer. Mediabistro.com editor-in-chief. Forget A-Rod and Albert Pujols: If Fantasy Media ever catches on, Elizabeth Spiers will be a top draft pick. In 2007, she set out on her own and she’s now a Web site-launching (or relaunching) machine, working on everything from clarifying an editorial vision to monetizing the business model for companies including the Flavorpill, Counsyl, and b5media. Earlier this year, she launched BlissTree.com, a health and wellness site; TheGloss.com, a beauty site; and Crushable.com, an entertainment site

“I think it’s kind of healthy to work in a lot of different genres because you learn things every time you go into a new vertical that are really applicable to that vertical but can easily translate into another one,” she says. “I find that looking at a wide variety of things keeps me sharp.”

In her (spare) spare time, Spiers also stays sharp by teaching a master’s-level new media course at New York’s School of Visual Arts. And did we mention she’s also writing a satirical novel about Wall Street? MVP, indeed. –Amy Wilkinson