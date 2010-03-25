The Executives Teresa Carlson VP of Microsoft’s U.S. federal business

The country’s future is cloudy — Teresa Carlson will make sure of it. As VP of Microsoft’s U.S. federal business, Carlson is helping the government make the move to cloud computing. Considering the Obama administration’s mandate for efficient IT, Carlson will play a crucial role in determining how to store a deluge of government data and how to keep it safe. She’s also on the board of directors for a few nonprofits, such as the Red Cross National Capital Chapter and AFFIRM, a group that advises the government on information management. –Damian Joseph