Judy McGrath, CEO of MTV

Sure, she deserves some blame for Jersey Shore,

but a hit is a hit. And as CEO of MTV Networks, Judy McGrath not only oversees cable TV’s biggest portfolio, she’s pushed the brand beyond the boob tube: The Beatles: Rockband was a wild success, selling more than 2 million copies worldwide. Hit shows such as The Daily Show, Colbert Report, and South Park have spread to Hulu, Netflix, and the iPhone. And its own site averages 22 million visitors a month, thanks to free episodes and interactive players. McGrath must have known something the major channels didn’t — TV

viewership among her networks has also never been higher. –Damian Joseph

[Photo courtesy of MTV]