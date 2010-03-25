Ann Livermore, VP at HP

The Executives Ann Livermore VP

HP

Spending an entire career at one company seems anachronistic these days, but that strategy has served Ann Livermore well. She’s spent nearly 30 years at Hewlett-Packard, where she decentralized the company’s structure and launched its eServices division. Since, Livermore, who’s also on the board of directors at UPS, has risen to executive VP of HP’s enterprise business, which pulls in some $54 billion each year and operates in more than 170 countries. –Damian Joseph

[Photo courtesy of HP]