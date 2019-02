The Executives Rebecca Parsons CTO

Thoughtworks

Computer science might still be a boys club, but women like Rebecca Parsons are kicking in the back door. Companies such as Siemens, Barclays, and Cisco Systems rely on global consultancy Thoughtworks to build, fix, and improve their computer

networks. And as CTO of the

multi-million dollar company, Parsons is one of the world’s most sought-after sources of innovation. –Damian Joseph