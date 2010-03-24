Send A Secret Message To Your Competition

Our actions have innumerable unintended consequences. We often don’t realize or acknowledge these consequences, but within them, we have an opportunity to act invisibly and influentially. If we think about our actions, then we can send out hidden messages and cause other players in our game to adjust their behavior.

This as stratagem 28: point at the mulberry but curse the locust.

Here’s how the stratagem

works: Rather than attack your adversary

directly, focus your attention on a different target. This action sends a

covert message to your adversary, one that displays your power and communicates

your intention. Your adversary, appreciating your power and intention, alters

his behavior.

This ancient stratagem even

applies today. Corporations use this tactic to bring competitors into

alignment. Right now Apple is using this approach with its recent lawsuit

against HTC, the Taiwanese company that is the largest maker of smartphones

running Google’s Android operating system.



On the surface, it seems

Apple is suing HTC because of patent infringements. But many believe this lawsuit

has more to do with sending a message to Google.

For years Apple has been the

leader in smartphones with its iPhone. Google’s operating system, Android, has

similar functions and capabilities to Apple’s iPhone, and Google gives away the

Android system to phone manufactures. That depletes the uniqueness of Apple’s

products and cuts into Apple’s market share.

Last year, HTC, among other

phone makers, started making phones using the Android system. This has offered

consumers quite a good substitute to the pricey iPhone and AT&T service

contract.