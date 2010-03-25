How to Avoid Getting Gmail’s New Suspicious Account Activity Alert

Your credit card company calls you when unusual transactions get posted to your account, and now Google does the same in Gmail. A new security feature alerts you when it detects “suspicious activity” in your Gmail account based on the IP addresses accessing it.

For example, if you’ve usually got a few Gmail sessions open from IP addresses in the U.S.–one from your mobile device, one from your computer at home, and one from your computer at work–and someone in Poland logs in, you’ll see this alert:

A few Gmail users have already gotten this warning when logging

into their computer remotely, or after traveling. In the alert, if you

click on Show details and preferences link you can remotely sign out

Gmail sessions you didn’t initiate–and then promptly change your

password–or you can just click on Ignore to dismiss the message.

Since summer of 2008, Gmail has offered an Account Activity monitoring tool which shows what IP addresses are accessing what Gmail services (POP, browser, mobile, etc.) and lets you end any session remotely. (At the very bottom of your Gmail page, click on the details link to see a list of all the active Gmail sessions that are open.) Now Google’s algorithm detects unexpected variations in that IP data to detect unusual activity. To keep you from worrying that they’re tracking your every move, they say the location information is for a general area:

While we don’t have the capability to determine the specific location from which an account is accessed, a login appearing to come from one country and occurring a few hours after a login from another country may trigger an alert.

While the suspicious account activity alert is helpful, it only kicks in AFTER a potential intruder has accessed your account. Rather than wait for the scary red alert, lock down your Web mail now. Whether or not you use Gmail, here’s how: