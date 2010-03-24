If you have ever gone looking for a short instructional video on how to, say, survive a bear attack, you’ve probably seen Howcast , a popular site that provides short how-to videos and text. What you may not know is that Howcast is the brainchild of a set of twins: Darlene and Jason Liebman. In her role as cofounder and vice president of production, Darlene Liebman is saddled with the mostly-fun task of finding talented filmmakers to make how-to vidoes for the site. That’s because all Howcast content (yes, all 100,000+ videos) is produced in-house–no outsourcing information on how to dance like Beyonce here!

Since launching in 2008, Howcast has racked up some impressive accolades, including two 2009 Webby Awards and a designation as one of Time Magazine’s 50 Best Websites of 2008. Howcast’s iPhone app has also been wildly successful, with over 500,000 downloads as of May 2009. The program was the first how-to video app ever launched for the iPhone, and in November 2009, Howcast launched an app for Android.

Before coming onboard at Howcast, Liebman generated short-form animated content for the Nickelodeon On-Air Promos

department. She also produced interstitial programming for shows like SpongeBob SquarePants and The Fairly OddParents and helped launch the ultra-popular style show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.