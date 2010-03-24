Caterina Fake, cofounder of Hunch

The Entrepreneurs Caterina Fake Cofounder

Hunch

Ever wondered where to grab lunch? Or which DVD set to buy? Or even what to wear on — gasp! — a first date? “Just ask Hunch,” says Flickr cofounder Caterina Fake, whose latest startup helps users make decisions by comparing what it knows about them to what it knows about others like them. The year-old site, which has attracted more than 1.5 million users and roughly $12 million in funding, assembles each user’s “taste profile” by asking him or her a series of questions. FastCompany.com gave Fake the same treatment. –Dan Macsai

Fast Company: After Yahoo acquired Flickr in 2005, you spent roughly four years working there. Why did you leave to found Hunch?

Caterina Fake: It’s not like I woke up one morning, got into the tub, and shouted “Eureka!” While I was at Yahoo, there was an absolutely laser-like focus on beating Google at search. But my background is in social software, social networks, and user-generated content. So I started working on social search, which I thought at the time was the most important, interesting, and significant piece of what Yahoo was focused on. That got me thinking about a site that could learn about an individual, and as a result be able to make great recommendations of things that person might like. Eventually, I left to cofound Hunch [alongside Hugo Lio].

FC: How does the site work?

CF: First, we ask people a lot of questions about themselves — demographics, political views, aesthetics, personality, all those kinds of things. And we try to make them fun and engaging.

FC: No wonder I was asked about alien abductions.

CF: [laughs] Right. We don’t have any psychological biases, and we haven’t hired any social scientists or anything. All of the questions are user-generated.

FC: What happens next?

CF: Then, we look at all the data for correlations. And some are quite funny and surprising. Turns out that people who broke their legs as kids are much more likely to like Madden football games than those who didn’t. Entrepreneurs are significantly more likely than non-entrepreneurs to have used a fake ID when they were underage. And people who wear cufflinks several times a month are much more likely to be thrown out of bars for rowdy behavior.