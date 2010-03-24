Biofuel-Industry’s Manipulative “Survey” Can Only Generate Biased Results

The other night, I got a call from a survey company asking me questions about my views on various candidates for Massachusetts Governor, and then about various energy alternatives, and then the obvious real purpose: questions about my views on the large-scale wood-burning biomass projects proposed around the state (including three locations fairly close to me: Russell, Greenfield, and even densely populated Springfield), and a proposed bill to count only solar, wind and hydro as Green projects, excluding nukes and biofuels.

I think this gets an “award” for the most biased survey I’ve ever

taken. First, the questioner determined that I was strongly opposed to

the biomass plants—which are very bad on carbon footprint, not only from

the burning of wood but also the massive deforestation and the huge

amount of truck traffic they will generate. Wood is, indeed, a renewable

resource. But it sure isn’t a clean one!

Then he asked questions like