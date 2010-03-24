Alison Lewis of Switch Craft

The Media Alison Lewis Creative Innovator

Switch Craft

An illuminated wedding dress and RFID teacups that can control videos are just two of Alison Lewis’s tech-infused DIY projects, which involve clothing, home accessories, and small electronics and can be found in her book and blog. In April, she hosted a hands-on “Fabric Hack” session for designers from the likes of Nike at the Smart Fabrics conference. But first, she spoke with FastCompany.com about the tech-craft movement. –Anya Kamenetz

Fast Company: What is it, exactly, that you do?

Alison Lewis: I just consider myself a creative innovator. I’m all about innovation in any way I can make it happen for people. I’m a design innovator, I’m definitely a blogger. People call me a megaphone for this movement, because I really believe it’s an opportunity for girls to get into technology in a very exciting way, using their hands.

FC: I’ll take one of your questions from your Core Conversation at the South by Southwest Interactive festival: Why does it matter to our quality of life to have girls working with technology?

AL: We do think a little bit differently than men. Of course there’s gray areas, but we tend to bring a lot of nice empathy to the table, thinking about others in a larger community. Unfortunately, I think that the education system is really failing us. Girls don’t feel like the have the choice of working with electronics or going into technology.

FC: How did you discover the joys of techy crafting?