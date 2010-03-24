Addison Berry, Documentation Team Lead for Drupal

The Evangelists Addison Berry Documentation Team Lead

“Open source is the realm of the white male — that’s a barrier for a lot of minorities,” says Addison Berry. Since joining the Drupal community in 2006, the open-source advocate has become a prominent (female) presence as well: traveling the world to speak at events (from local high schools to international conferences); leading a group of codehead volunteers in logging all things Drupal; and, in 2009, snagging a Knight Foundation grant to improve Drupal documentation. “People hear documentation and they think a handbook or

something,” she explains. “And there is a large online handbook, but we

also document how to become part of the community. There’s a whole

cultural element.”

The culture is what lured Berry to open source in the first place. “I came because it was free, but I stayed

and became an advocate for it because it’s hugely beneficial to me

personally,” she says. “I got access to a lot of fascinating, very smart people,

and I didnt have to go to school and pay for it.” For the rest of the

year, Berry will spread some much-needed gender diversity to events around the world, including stints in Ireland, San Francisco, and Copenhagen.

“I don’t have an actual home right now — I put my house up for rent and I’m

traveling the world.” –Zachary Wilson