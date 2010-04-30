Susan Wu, Cofounder and CEO of Ohai

The U.S. virtual goods market will jump 60% this year to $1.6 billion, and analysts estimate worldwide annual revenue could reach $10 billion — the equivalent of Hollywood’s 2009 box-office earnings. Founder of online-gaming firm Ohai Susan Wu knew that virtual goods (products that exist only online) made real money, and she went after the digital wares like a hot commodity. Yet this multi-billion-dollar industry is still a niche market according to experts, and Wu, a venture capitalist who’s had her hands in companies like Conduit Labs and Twitter, aims to take the virtual economy to the next level. –Austin Carr

Fast Company: What are you working on at Ohai?

Susan Wu: We’re trying to do for massively multiplayer online games what the iPhone did for smart phones and what the Wii did for consoles. We are basically building the world’s first MMOs for social networks, and we just launched our first one into an open-beta, but we’re building six to eight of these games per year. If you think of the success that social gaming has had in the last year, with FarmVille reaching 80 million users, that’s super exciting. But even those social games are still only monetizing at $1 to $2 a year per user, whereas massively multiplayer games like World of Warcraft have been able to monetize at $100 or $120 per user. We’re trying to bring those richer gaming experiences to the mass market audience, and to show the people playing FarmVille that there’s a much larger world for interactive entertainment.

FC: So virtual goods are very profitable then?

SW: Absolutely. They’re a much more efficient monetization engine than advertising and often, in many cases, subscriptions. The marginal cost of copying additional bits from one

database to another is near zero. It can get up to 90% gross margins on

the goods you sell. Tencent, China’s largest social network, does $1 billion or $2 billion a year in revenue, and almost all of that comes from virtual goods. One of the largest free-to-play MMO companies in the world, Nexon, builds online games, such as a go-kart game, where you race around in virtual go-karts, and they sell custom-branded versions of that go-kart for $10; they’ll sell engines that make your car quicker or run differently for a few dollars.

FC: Why do you think people buy virtual goods? Why spend actual money on things that don’t physically exist?

SW: One major reason is the entertainment value — you’re consuming services. It’s the same reason you’re willing to pay $15 for a movie ticket in New York City, and then buy the $10 carton of popcorn and the $5 Coke. When I play World of Warcraft, I’m investing 30 hours a week into this game. Of course I’m going to be super invested in my character, and I’m going to care about my entertainment value and my experience. So spending that $2 or $3 on a good that might enhance those 30 hours I’m already playing makes a lot of sense.