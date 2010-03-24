A Transforming Video Wall at HP’s HQ Is More Than Meets the Eye

It’s a wall! It’s a TV! It’s a new architectural installation that can transform from a stunning contemporary room divider to a large-screen digital theater! HP has just installed this genre-defying display in its Palo Alto headquarters, designed by New York-based Tronic. The hybrid sculpture/video wall was created to be a piece that “transcends technology and creates an experience that embraces the new,” Tronic co-founder Vivian Rosenthal tells FastCompany.com.

To create the shiny, blueberry-hued shells, Tronic created 60 feet of reinforced fiberglass panels, which were manufactured using computer numeric controlled (CNC) milling techniques.

The panels can be rotated in either direction, producing a singular architectural effect, or one continuous video wall, or a combination of the two.