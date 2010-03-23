Sarah Durham, founder of Big Duck

The Activists Sarah Durham Founder

Big Duck

Sarah Durham, author of 2009’s Brandraising, founded communications firm Big Duck in 1994 to help nonprofits raise money, gain visibility, and make effective use of social media. After 16 years, Big Duck continues to assist organizations from the Cancer Research Institute to the Women’s Sports Foundation in building strong relationships with key constituents both online and off. –Emilia Benton

Fast Company: How did you get the idea for Big Duck?

Sarah Durham: I was doing licensing work for Disney and I realized I wanted be advancing a great cause or issue. Having grown up with family in the advertising industry, I knew marketing strategies in the for-profit sector helped these brands get their name out, and I believed that was missing on the nonprofit side. Most nonprofits don’t have staff members with fundraising experience, and I know for fact that if you don’t fundraise well, you can’t do your work.

FC: How do you apply the “Brandraising” method to your work at Big Duck?

SD: In a nutshell, “brandraising” means bringing awareness about your fundraising needs, which commonly involves social networking tools these days. We help nonprofits make smart decisions so they know they’re not just throwing their money into a bottomless pit. This is especially important now because of the way the recession is hitting nonprofits. Most of the nonprofits I speak with are facing increasing tough competition for funding and struggling to figure out how to communicate in this new online-driven world—that was the main reason I wrote Brandraising. I think the sector is in for a shake-up about how communications are managed, budgeted, planned, and staffed, and we hope to help them figure it all out.

FC: What sets Big Duck apart from other communications firms?