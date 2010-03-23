Beginning Wages of Airline Pilots

The bill of fare for today’s luncheon is crow. I recently wrote something that attracted a lot of criticism, and some of that criticism was earned. I packaged some occupational information in a way that several readers found misleading. Let’s look at what we can learn from this kerfuffle.

The main appeal of the books in the Best Jobs series is the lists of occupations the books feature: Best Jobs for People with an Artistic Personality, Best Jobs in the Health Science Career Cluster, Best Jobs That Usually Require a Bachelor’s Degree, and so forth. I often add some “bonus” lists that sort the selection of occupations in some unexpected way, such as bringing in a different database, or sorting the database according to a criterion not used elsewhere in the book.

In a recent book, the second edition of 250 Best-Paying Jobs, I included a bonus list called “28 Jobs in Which Even Beginners Are Well-Paid.” The list featured occupations in which the workers who earn at the 10th percentile (meaning that 90 percent of the workers in the occupation earn more than they do) still earn at least $51,540, which means they earn more than 75 percent of all American wage-earners. The title for the list reflects the assumption that in any occupation, the workers in the lowest decile of the earnings distribution tend to be beginners, so the 10th percentile wage can serve as a rough indicator of beginning wages.

When this list appeared in a press release, it was featured in several media outlets. And that’s when I started getting negative feedback. Let me emphasize that any fault is mine; I have nothing but the highest praise for the skills of JIST’s publicist, Selena Dehne. It’s a tribute to her wide reach that my list reached so many critical readers.

The item on the list that attracted criticism was Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers, which was listed with a beginning wage of $55,330. One of the Web sites that ran the press release received several e-mails from pilots who said that beginners are paid much less than this. One person took the trouble to Google my e-mail address and wrote me directly to say that pilots “start at American Eagle or one of the many slave labor USAir/Northwest Jet Link/Continental Express carriers. They start you at $20,000, less than a new hire at Burger King.”

I actually had read about the shockingly low wages of beginning airline pilots; the news media carried several stories about this when a regional airline crashed outside Buffalo in February of 2009. The National Transportation Safety Board reported that the copilot on that flight earned only $16,000 per year; her employer later stated that she earned $23,900, but that is still a very low wage for such a high-skill job. Even the major airlines don’t pay $55,330 to pilots in their first year, as you can see in a salary survey report.

In my own defense, I should point out that both the book and the press release stated that the wage figure I reported was the 10th percentile. But this case points out the risks of assuming that the 10th percentile figure is a useful stand-in for the beginning wage.