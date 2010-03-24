Preparing Leaders to Serve Others

A phenomenon sweeping college campuses is the teaching of courses in leadership. Once confined to business programs, the teaching of leadership as an academic subject is now being offered to students in all disciplines.

One institution that is ahead of curve, and from what I observed on a recent visit to deliver a keynote address, is the University of Central Oklahoma. Each year some 400 students receive leadership scholarships in recognition of their having demonstrated leadership in high school not just in academics but also in athletics, band, drama or community service.

Under the direction of President Roger Webb, UCO is providing leadership development opportunities that combine study with service. The leadership discipline at UCO is founded on three core principles that have relevance for leaders in all walks of life, and so let me share them with you.

Character. This is the foundation upon which leadership rests except there is no “rest” in leadership. Leaders are actively pushing their initiatives by working together with others, using their example to make good things happen. For the rest of us, it means we live character by treating others fairly, our organization respectfully, and our vendors honestly.

Civility. There is an old-fashioned sound to civility. It stems from the Greek and Roman respect for law as fundamental to creating a functional society. Without civility there is lawlessness. In the private sector, civility comes down to respect for colleagues. Disagree with individuals but resist the urge to impugn character. And today when our so much of our media celebrates bad behavior, civility gets short shrift and so implementing it is no easy task.

Community. Developing a better tomorrow is what community at UCO means. The university is partnering with five community colleges in a leadership studies consortium so that more students can participate. Many corporations that I know make community a priority, not simply in employee service programs to benefit social service agencies but also by seeking to hire from the community and also offering internships to worthy students. Community is not just giving back; it is about creating a better future.