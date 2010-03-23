Opera Finishes Its iPhone Browser, Apple Not Likely to Give a Damn

Opera has revealed it’s put the finishing touches to its Opera Mini Web browser for the iPhone and has submitted it to Apple . Some folk on the Net are getting excited about it. But they’re wrong: Apple’s likely to ditch it in the “no” bin.

In its press release on the matter, Opera’s team notes it’s “put every effort” into fashioning a “customized, feature-rich and highly responsive browser” that “masterfully” mixes the iPhones smartphone superpowers with “Opera’s renowned Web experience.” It even gets a dig in there at Apple’s Safari browser, since it notes its software is a “high performing browser for the iPhone.”

According to Nick Bilton of The New York Times, the browser does indeed perform very jauntily (courtesy of Opera’s neat server-side Web page compression) and notes that it offers a number of benefits that Apple’s own Mobile Safari doesn’t such as Web page searches and tabbed browsing.

Bilton also reports that the Opera team is confident that Apple’s app store team will approve the browser for use on the iPhone.

But here’s the thing: Apple has a strict policy on browser tech used in its third party apps, which must be based on the same WebKit engine that powers Safari itself. Furthermore apps in general must not replicate services contained in the existing Apple offerings, which of course means Safari. On these two counts, it would seem completely impossible for Opera’s app to achieve approval–particularly when Apple has recently been clamping down on the sorts of apps it allows into the App Store.