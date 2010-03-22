Jean Nouvel Gets the Nod for 2010 Serpentine Pavilion

Jean Nouvel, winner of the Pritzker Prize in 2008, is to design this year’s Serpentine Pavilion in London. For the past decade, the gallery, situated in Hyde Park, has been home to some of the most innovative pop-up structures designed by a whole raft of architectural luminaries, including Zaha Hadid, Olafur Eliasson, and Frank Gehry, whose 2008 structure of timber and glass was absolutely breathtaking.

Previous pavilions have–with the exception, perhaps, of Oscar Niemeyer and Rem Koolhaas’ designs–blended in with the Serpentine’s bucolic surroundings, particularly Japanese duo Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, aka SANAA, with their delicate open-sided glass and chrome structure.

Not Nouvel’s. The architect, who famously wears only black in winter, and white in summer, has gone for the brightest shade of red imaginable with his design, which incorporates a 12 meter-high freestanding wall which juts out of the ground at a hairy angle. It will be fascinating to find out what Prince Charles thinks of the temporary structure. The heir to the throne is, famously anti-modernist when it comes to architecture, and even lobbied to have Nouvel taken off his first building project in London, One New Change. Nouvel’s crimson pavilion will sit opposite one of the Royal Palaces for 100 days.