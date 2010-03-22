The ONE Thing You Can Do Right Now to Change Your Income, Business and Lifestyle

Everyone in business is always looking for the magic pill. That “one thing” you can do in your business that will change everything overnight. Some of us even thought we found the magic pill and bought it– until we realized that what we really bought was a great tool, service, or system, but it was just overhyped.

We’re sorry to say that a magic pill doesn’t really exist, however there is one thing that can have the same effect. One thing you can do today, that can change your business, your income and your lifestyle, tomorrow. And that one thing is to alter your current Position in the marketplace to create more value for others. Creating a position that will allow you to go from being a commodity in the marketplace, to becoming a scarcity. That one simple change can increase your income ten-fold, literally overnight.

Have you ever watched one of those softball games where Hollywood celebrities play softball to raise money for charity? If you haven’t, it’s basically what you’d expect. A bunch of high profile people coming together for a great cause, and looking ridiculous along the way (we mean that in great spirit!). It’s a great thing to do, and part of the fun is that nobody on the field is a pro, they are just there to have fun and help a great cause. Literally, nobody would pay these stars to play softball.

And that’s what’s so interesting. Let’s take an actress, for example. Isn’t it wild that if you take an Oscar winning actress to Hollywood, she will make millions of dollars each year, but if you took her 2 miles away from Hollywood and told her she had to make a living being a pro softball player, she’d starve. It’s such a crazy dichotomy. In her element, she’ll make more than anyone on earth, just 2 miles away, out of her element, she’s flat broke.

That’s the magic of the first pillar of successfully building your personal brand:

Positioning

Positioning is what allows you to build all of your value in a particular place in the market. And if you’re fit to be an A-list Actor, but you keep trying to play softball, you’re never going to reach your full potential, make the kind of money you’d like to make and life the lifestyle you desire. It simply won’t happen.