Senior Technical Women by Caroline Simard

This week, we have released a report (co-authored by myself and Shannon Gilmartin) on the attributes of senior technical women, based on our data collection effort with the technical employees at 7 high-tech companies with a presence in Silicon Valley.

Senior Technical Women: A Profile of Success explores the demographics and attributes shared among women who defy the odds and achieve senior level positions on the technical track, as well as make recommendations for companies looking to retain senior technical women and for women seeking to advance to senior level positions. Senior technical women are persisting in a field where more than half women leave at the mid-career point (Source: Hewlett et al, The Athena Factor).

You can read the report here – I thought I’d share on this blog the points that I found more surprising and interesting.