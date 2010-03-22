World Water Day 2010: Three Projects That Are Changing the Future

March 22 is World Water Day, so let’s talk water.

The United Nations has been observing World Water Day since 1994, and it’s hard to exaggerate just how critical this subject is to global sustainability. Everything we think about regarding sustainability–from energy to agriculture to manufacturing to population–has a water footprint. Almost all of the water on Earth is salt water, and the remaining freshwater supplies are split between agricultural use and human use–as well as maintaining the existing natural environment. A billion people on Earth are without safe drinking water, and 2.5 billion don’t have access to safe sanitation. Simply put, a future that doesn’t have good ideas about water for the planet is a future that’s going to be nasty, brutish, and short.

Fortunately, there are some very smart people thinking about and working on this subject. I had the honor of spending the last week at Kennedy Space Center with a group called LAUNCH (beware: autoplaying movie on main page), a new organization intended to dig up and offer support to innovations in sustainability. Sponsored by NASA, the Department of State, US Aid for International Development (USAID), and Nike, LAUNCH’s inaugural meeting focused on water. Our mornings were spent getting a look at the Kennedy Space Center facilities, but our afternoons and evenings focused exclusively on a set of innovative proposals around the production, distribution, and social/political norms of water.

All were quite interesting. Here are a few examples:

Dutyion Root Hydration System, a mouthful of a name for something that’s actually pretty remarkable. The system takes a specialized form of hydrophilic plastic and converts it into heavy-duty tubes suitable for below-ground irrigation. If you run saltwater (or similarly brackish/unusable water) through the tubes, the plastic wicks the water out as vapor, permeating it into the soil, which can then support many kinds of food crops and trees. That is, this plastic would let you irrigate orchards and farmland with sea water.

There are still plenty of questions, most critically about how long the plastic lasts and how to bring down production cost (it’s not cheap, at present), but the utility of something like would be enormous. Test uses in the Middle East have already shown quite a bit of promise; one use that could be of particular value would be to maintain trees to fight desertification.