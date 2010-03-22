Google China’s Hong Kong Work-Around [Update]

Google decided, after a protracted struggle with China over censorship and that all-too-suspicious hacking of email accounts belonging to Chinese human rights activists, to stop censoring their services in China, including Google Search, Image Search, and News. As this is contrary to China’s stance that censorship is a “non-negotiable legal requirement,” Google is providing an alternative for Chinese users–but it’s not exactly the “complete pull-out” we’d heard rumored to be scheduled for early next month.

“Users visiting Google.cn are now being redirected to Google.com.hk, where we are offering uncensored search in simplified Chinese, specifically designed for users in mainland China and delivered via our servers in Hong Kong,” officials have just posted on Google’s blog.

Essentially, Google is playing a big legal trick: redirecting mainland Chinese users to a Hong Kong site avoids the legal trouble of an uncensored Chinese Google site, without depriving users. Quoth Google:

We believe this new approach of providing uncensored search in

simplified Chinese from Google.com.hk

is a sensible solution to the challenges we’ve faced—it’s entirely

legal and will meaningfully increase access to information for people in

China. We very much hope that the Chinese government respects our

decision, though we are well aware that it could at any time block

access to our services.

That last bit is notable: Google almost expects China to block the crap out of the redirect. They’ll even be creating a new site to monitor exactly how much of their new services are being forcibly blocked by the Chinese government, updated daily.

Google is also showing a little concern about the future of its 600-person sales staff in China, and issuing a bit of a challenge to the Chinese government: if they shut down the redirect to Google HK, Google will have to lay off a percentage of its sales team, as they’ll not be needed.