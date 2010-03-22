2010 Mobile Trend Report

Ten years ago, a mobile phone could barely fit in a purse, let alone your pocket. And more importantly, it was just a mobile phone — calls only. Today, all of your entertainment and communication needs can fit into the back pocket of your Levis. In fact, you have more processing power in your pocket than Apollo 11 had to put two men on the moon. It’s your connectivity to the world and fun: texting, phone, email, movies, calendar, internet, GPS, weather, apps, games and the list goes on.

Over 42 million people in the US enjoy the incredible tech power in smartphones and there are over 270 million mobile subscribers in America. As more users upgrade to a smartphone, particularly the 80 million Baby Boomers, expect a mobile revolution. Accordingly, brands need to optimize websites for mobile, develop apps, create mobile marketplaces and advertisers and mobile developers could cash in on an estimated $3.3 trillion mobile market by 2013.

Top 5 Tips for Mobile Web Optimization – As more mobile users access websites through search engines (34 percent increase from ‘08-’09), there is a growing need to ensure mobile browsing experience is simple and user-friendly. To help you develop a successful, engaging user experience on iPhones, Androids, Blackberrys and more, we provide a few tips to get you started.

Attention all brands: Apps are the New Website — Branded apps are not, however, mandatory… for now. The growing app tidal wave is an opportunity for brands to engage and entertain current and acquire new users. Just as websites are the cost of developing a business, apps will be soon be another mandatory marketing expense.

Mobile is the Next Smart Platform – Mobile has the web capabilities of desktop computers and incorporates a powerful secondary element: location. Blending web intelligence with geo-location, mobile is the next smart platform.

Google: the Future of Mobile Advertising? — While Google’s mobile ad platform takes a backseat to Apple today, many experts predict the combination of Google’s ad targeting technology and Android growth positions the search giant to jump in the drivers seat and take the lead in what is projected to be a $3.3 billion dollar market by 2013.

Mobile Shopping Crossing the Chasm – With e-marketplaces like Amazon, consumers are information explorers, curating all digital resources to find the most relevant content. And…