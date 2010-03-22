Newell Rubbermaid’s Digital Leader on Innovating a 100 Year Old Brand

Brandon Gutman: How do you innovate a 100 year old brand?



Bert DuMars: Lead by example. At Newell Rubbermaid, when innovation opportunities arise we always look for one brand to be the pioneer. In the case of social media marketing and community building, our pioneer brand was Graco Baby products. Once the pioneer brand has shown success we internally communicate how they approached the opportunity and the tactics and strategies they used. To continue the learning from the pioneer brand effort, we hold monthly, weekly and sometimes more often small, internal teleconferences with several of our brands to discuss questions, new ideas and any issues we run into. We also hold an annual E-Business/E-Marketing Summit where we bring all the brands together to discuss their successes and future digital marketing plans. Learning from each other is just as important, if not more so, than bringing in outside experts to present digital marketing topics.

How are you getting closer to consumers?

Our corporate strategy is focused on consumer-driven innovation or, more plainly, getting closer to our consumers. In the past we focused primarily on our customers, which are large retailers. However, we found this was not the most beneficial strategy for those customers, consumers of our products or us. By focusing on consumer needs, wants and desires, we develop and bring to market quality products that our consumers want. This model delivers more benefits to our customers and consumers and guides us to better product development and commercialization decisions.

Can you please provide an example?

We partnered with BazaarVoice to enable consumer generated product reviews on the Rubbermaid.com brand Web site. This allows us to get real-time feedback from consumers on what they like and do not like about our products. It also helps identify issues that we can respond to or fix. When we launched our Produce Saver food storage product the first 7 reviews came back as two 5-Star and five 1-Star reviews. That is quite a difference but good to know. We contacted the five 1-Star reviewers and found out they were not following the instructions on how to use the product. We immediately put additional instruction information on the product page and wrote a blog post on how to use Produce Saver for best results. You can see the results of this effort as we moved from 71% of the first reviewers not recommending the product to 92% of 129 reviewers currently recommending product. That result was a big change from the past as we were able to learn from our consumers and respond. Previous to having online consumer generated product reviews we might not have known about this issue and negative word-of-mouth buzz could have caused our retailers to return the product. Instead, we quickly identified the issue and created a solution.