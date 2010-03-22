Burst.com Becomes Democrasoft, Launching Collaborize(TM) at DemoSpring 2010

advertisement

My

long-time friend Richard Lang, whose company Burst.com (OTC: BRST.PK) won a couple of big patent

infringement suits a while back, but essentially lost its product window in the

bargain, has taken the company in a brave new direction with the launch of Collaborize, an online communications and decision tool for groups

of all sizes that I believe could and should replace Yahoo Groups. (Disclosure: I’m a small investor in

Burst, and have been for about ten years.) Lang

would like the product to be used by governments to solve large world problems,

and by the enterprise to manage distributed teams. (I wish we had launched it

last summer during the health care town halls, so they could have been

virtualized and made more effective and less angry.)

To

make sure smaller communities like parent organizations can also use it,

Collaborize is non-geeky, and inexpensive. The

public announcement of Collaborize™ was made this morning at the Spring DEMO Conference.

I am here in Palm Springs watching and supporting, wearing my

Collaborize shirt. Life could be worse; the hotel is over the top, with

swimming pools I will only see from a distance, but cover acres. Burst.com

is in the process of changing its company name to Democrasoft and has queued up a nice list of beta

partners that include Medtronic, Robert Cringely, TechSoup Global, Monitor

Group, Maverick Media, and Wine Industry Network. It’s neat that these

companies are willing to lend their names to the launch.

Cringely is using the product in a way that isn’t exactly what it’s designed for,

but one to which it can easily be converted: he’s asking his audience to submit

nominations for top startup companies outside big tech centers. The winning 24

companies will be on a PBS series he’s doing. Collaborize

can empower groups and organizations of all sizes: businesses, non-profits,

governments and their citizens. It taps into the “Wisdom of We”™ to

turn a group, organization or social network into a functioning community that

can make decisions and share information in real time. It’s what we all hoped

the internet would become – a way of producing positive outcomes from all our

new connections. As forBurst.com –it is a 20-year-old public company with a history

of pioneering technology, which is now becoming dedicated to

facilitating a vision of online social networking with a

purpose. For more information, visit www.democrasoft.com

