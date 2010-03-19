Cardboard Record Sleeve Turns Into Record Player

Good news for anyone who has old records but no record player: you can make your own record player pretty easily–just add cardboard. Griffiths, Gibson and Ramsay Productions (GGRP), a Vancouver-based sound design studio, exploited the idea in a direct mail marketing piece.

The company created a record player from a corrugated cardboard envelope that can hold a 45 rpm record in place. Just spin it with a pencil, and voila, vibrations pass through the needle to generate a recording of a children’s story called “A town that found its sound.” It’s a brilliant marketing idea–and a great reason to upcycle old pieces of cardboard.

[Via Core77]