How Service Providers will Change the Game for Large Enterprise Communications – and how Telstra already has

Two

separate announcements crossed my inbox today, and even though they

were generated on opposite sides of the globe, they both highlight the

beginning of a big change in large enterprise communications. It’s

becoming more obvious not only that large enterprises (1,000 seats and

up) are moving towards hosted communications – but what’s more

interesting is why this shift is particularly well-suited for carriers and service providers.

First up, from today’s VoiceCon eNews newsletter from VoiceCon super-chair Eric Krapf, on what he’s looking out for at next week’s show:

Are enterprises

seriously considering cloud-based communications, to a more significant

degree than they were a year ago? Can carriers/service providers

deliver enterprise-grade services from the cloud?

Is video coming to a meaningful number of enterprise desktops in the next 12-18 months, and if so, why?

Is interoperability in Unified Communications even a remote prospect?

Now let’s shoot ten thousand miles away to Australia, where Telstra announced

not only that their hosted communications service (TIPT) now supports

video phones, but also that TIPT supports video calling and

high-definition audio calling between enterprises on the Telstra network:

Following

the launch of the first video telephony service from an Australian

telco, Australians will now be able to communicate face-to-face using

desktop video phones. Telstra’s

acting Executive Director, Data, IP & Enterprise Services, Carol

White, said more than 300 organisations using Telstra’s hosted IP

telephony product (TIPT) could take advantage of the high-quality

business-to-business video telephony service simply by upgrading their

desktop phones.

And remember – TIPT has already integrated enterprise OCS from Microsoft. Telstra also support SIP Trunking as a complement to its hosted offers, allowing it to serve ‘hybrid’ enterprises.

The killer app here, the theme that’s starting to come to the fore

across large enterprises around the world – and the key competitive

advantage for service providers like Telstra – is integration.

While Small Businesses and Midmarket companies are open to ‘greenfield’

unified communications solutions, large enterprises really aren’t.

Large Enterprises have made decisions and investments in IT and tools,

and they don’t want those replaced – they want them complemented. They want things like:

Voice Integration – Integration of their premises-based communications systems (PBXs) and hosted communications,

App Integration – Integration of their communications and the IT apps (Microsoft OCS, IBM Sametime) they have in-house, and

Video Integration – Integration of their communications and video collaboration systems.

This is exactly what Telstra has done for their large enterprise

customers – by integrating hosted/cloud communications, trunking to

PBXs, video solutions and OCS integration, they’re delivering exactly

what large enterprises need. And this is where carriers and service

providers have an opportunity to shine – because these large

enterprises needs really aren’t well served by individual PBX vendors.

So going into Voicecon this year, it’s obvious to me that some old misconceptions are fading away. Hosted communications is not a solution only for the SMB; as Telstra demonstrates, hosted is an ideal fit for large enterprises. SIP Trunking is not

about making connectivity cheaper – it’s real value is more as an

on-ramp to bring large enterprises into a hosted UC solution.

And for service providers – their opportunities to serve large

enterprises, SMBs, and the midmarket – continue to grow. See you at

Voicecon!