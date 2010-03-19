Renaming Digital Piracy: A Smokescreen to Hide Movie’s True Worth?

“Oh ar, oi’m a movie pirate, I am. Oh arrrr!”…does that sound sexy to you? Does it bring visions of a be-hatted Johnny Depp to mind? According to some content providers it might, and they want to rename online piracy. Losers.

This idea is being discussed over at ArsTechnica, and it stems from some words by Agnete Haaland, the president of the International Actors Federation. She was speaking in a press conference after the International Chamber of Commerce revealed the results of a new study that suggested over 1.2 million jobs would be lost in Europe alone thanks to download piracy by 2015, along with over €240 billion lost income. Haaland’s comments pretty much echo the sentiment I describe above: “To me, piracy is something adventurous, it makes you think about Johnny Depp. We all want to be a bit like Johnny Depp.” And this is the core of her argument that “we [the industries concerned] should change the term piracy.”

But really, Agnete, you’re just guilty of rampant PR spin, aren’t you? It’s not as simple as that. That phrase has been used as a weapon to demonize the notion of downloading by the authorities for years–digital pirates are like thieves and ruffians. It’s even expressly referred to as such in those irritating “educational” inserts we have to watch at the start of DVDs, and in some movie presentations in theaters now too. They’re so ridiculously over the top they’ve almost become a self-parody, as this clip from the fabulous I.T. Crowd shows.

Note this isn’t the real clip, as we can’t embed it: Its IP owners are happy to get the free PR from YouTube, but not confident enough to let “pirates” promote the show outside of the confines of YouTube’s own page (To see the non-Lego version, click here.) This is another interpretation of ownership of the IP in online content…and it taps into the whole Viacom versus YouTube fiasco that’s slowly exploding right now.