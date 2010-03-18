In Their Own Words: The Value To Business People Who Serve On Nonprofit Boards

Business people who take their commitments seriously add value when they serve on nonprofit boards. They bring much-needed skills, experience, and expertise, as well as company resources. In the best cases, they also make financial contributions and fundraise.

Some of you might wonder whether and what value business people derive from their nonprofit board experiences, in addition to the personal reward and satisfaction of helping to make their communities and world a better place?

Below are responses from several business people. Please feel free to add your own opinions in the comments section at the end of this post.

Q: The primary purpose for serving on a nonprofit board is to advance a mission in service to the community. At the same time, has your nonprofit board experience made a difference in your business/professional life, and if so, then how?

A: “I’ve been involved with several nonprofit boards throughout my career including my role as Board Chair of the United Way of Metropolitan Chicago. One thing I’ve learned is the importance of collaboration between the nonprofit, business and civic communities to create meaningful change. Serving on boards provides incomparable experience motivating groups from different sectors to work together to achieve a common goal. It’s priceless experience that has unquestionably made me a more effective business leader.”

Deb DeHaas

Vice Chairman and Midwest regional managing partner, Deloitte LLP

Board Chair, United Way of Metropolitan Chicago