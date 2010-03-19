Test Driving RandomDorm: Collegiate, Dude-Heavy Version of ChatRoulette

Weinstein says the chat component was always part of GoodCrush’s overall concept, and right now he sees RandomDorm as “a cool, fun way to bring college students together without a romantic focus.” The similarity to ChatRoulette ends with enabling person-to-person video interactions via two windows on the screen. RandomDorm is supposed to reduce (ahem) inappropriate conduct, if not prevent it altogether, he says.

How it Works

RandomDorm is a gated community (albeit one with a South Park-like background image), with a login wall of protection. The secret password is that college email address which can be typed in directly, or can be accessed through Facebook if the user’s FB account is under an .edu email (another shared trait with Facebook’s early incarnation). Once in, the fun (supposedly) begins.

To test out this thing, Fast Company dispatched our .edu email-using intrepid intern Austin Carr, who ventured into the outback of RandomDorm’s unchartered territory Thursday evening. He found it … almost empty. He did notice that unlike ChatRoulette, users have the option to narrow down potential partners to girls, guys, or both–the assumption, which is a bit closed-minded, is that girls are looking for guys and vice versa (isn’t college the time of experimentation?). There’s even a “cool people only” option, though it’s unclear how the site vets the coolness factor.

Here’s Austin’s experience, in his own words:

First off, you’ll have trouble finding anybody, and unfortunately, there’s no automated Next feature–you have to click Next each frickin’ time, even when it can’t find anybody! And believe me, there’s nobody on this service. Get used to clicking Next, Next, Next.

Don’t try searching for girls, cause you won’t find any. You’re constantly presented with this message: “All users are currently engaged in sessions. Hit NEXT to try again.” Click Next again, see the same message again. Over and over. Nobody. No chicks man! What gives! What did I go to college for!? Switching to “Both,” I got the following message: “Found somebody!”

Trying to connect you to a partner. After 20 seconds: “Could not connect to your partner. She or he might have left.” Such a tease! That exclamatory “found somebody” after minutes of searching can seem like a miracle. But alas, nobody’s there, and I have to hit Next. Again.

(I’m basically nexting myself at this point.)

Plus, during those 20 seconds, the Next button is gray-ed out – you can’t even click Next, you have to wait those painful 20 seconds while, I guess, the service figures out that nobody’s on the other end.

So I finally went for “guys.” Cha-ching! “You are connected. Chat along!” Sweet, finally, here’s where everyone was hiding. All the guys looking for non-existent girls. You can tell this is legitimately a dorm-room service by the solitary confinement lighting and white walls–heck, you can even see the occasional university banner in the background.Of course, these dudes instantly nexted me. But no matter: I connected with them two seconds later, then they nexted me, then we connected…then again…then again…then again. It was like a game of peek-a-boo. We couldn’t NOT connect to one another. We were the only ones on the service.

After, like, the 12th time of seeing these two dudes on the service, I finally flagged them down before they Nexted me. Here’s our brief convo (before they Next-ed me again, and then, predictably, reconnected again…I mean, they just didn’t get it):

23:33:48> You: quick question

23:33:59> You: i’m doing a small story on chat roulette vs random dorm



23:34:03> You: this service seems to suck



23:34:09> You: has that been your general experience?



23:34:19> You: have you been able to see one girl so far?



23:34:20> Partner: Not enough dicks!



23:34:23> You: ha, right



23:34:26> You: i’ll quote you on that

23:34:34> Partner: NOTENOUGHDICKS

The problem is that right now, there are too few users and those

that are on are seeking something more. It removes the best part of

ChatRoulette: to leap into the foggy abyss of video-chat and experience

micro-interactions with mostly naked men and your occasional

blurry-hooded figure.