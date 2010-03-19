New Sky Energy Turns Waste Water Into Clean Water, Green Chemicals

Ever heard of California’s Central Valley? You might soon–the region, known as the nation’s breadbasket for its agricultural plenitude, is facing severe droughts for a number of reasons. But now One Sky, a former Cleantech Open winner, is swooping in to hopefully save the day by providing a new source of clean water for the region.

New Sky is teaming up with the Westlands Water District to build a drainage water treatment facility in the Central Valley that uses New Sky’s proprietary salt conversion technology. The process concentrates and converts waste salts from drainage water into both fresh water for irrigation and carbon-neutral and carbon-negative chemicals–incuding acid, caustic soda, and solid carbonates like limestone and soda ash. These chemicals can then be used in everything from fertilizers to building materials.

Next up: building a $3.2 million demonstration water treatment facility in the Central Valley later this year. If all goes well, New Sky expects that it will desalinate approximately 240,000 gallons of water each day and convert approximately five tons of waste

brine salts into chemicals, and trap 2.8 2.8 tons of CO2 daily. Not bad for a day’s work.

