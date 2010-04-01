Smart but Early: Home Energy Management

The company compares neigh-boring households’ energy use and provides reports that 25-plus utilities send free to consumers.

EcoFactor

Using a communicating thermostat, EcoFactor manages HVAC. Customers of Texas utility Oncor, which will subsidize the program, can sign up now.

Google PowerMeter

If they have smart meters, customers of 10 utilities can use this free service to store energy-use data online.

Tendril

This platform can manage energy — the smarter the home, the more intelligent the management. The company is in talks with 30 utilities.