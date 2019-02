1) This Toronto-based agency successfully rebranded Frito-Lay’s products to women by emphasizing simplicity and producing a series of popular, humorous Webisodes:

A) Juniper Park B) White Rabbits

C) Black Lips D) Ra Ra Riot

2) This interactive shop created MyWalmart, an in-house social network for the mega-retailer’s employees to talk to one another and the company, quickly winning over 900,000 of the 1.4 million-strong workforce:

A) Rockfish B) Big Business

C) Apostle of Hustle D) Black Math Horseman

3) Which cutting-edge digital shop redesigned the user experience for the virtual world Second Life?

A) Big Spaceship B) Six Finger Satellite

C) The Mars Volta D) 7 Worlds Collide

4) Which group is working with Sony’s content-licensing division on a top-secret innovation to be announced later this year?

A) Unknownlab B) Spiral Stairs

C) The Crayon Fields D) Sleepy Sun

5) Choose the Crispin Porter + Bogusky spin-off that touts itself as the “world’s first creative ad agency built on crowdsourcing principles”:

A) Victors and Spoils B) Amadou & Mariam

C) Florence and the Machine D) Noah and the Whale

6) Which group’s front man vowed to make Pinky Vodka a household name?

A) Ground Zero B) Zero 7

C) City Center D) Volcano Suns

7) Which once highly touted supergroup announced that it’s breaking up this spring?