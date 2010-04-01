Where’s Next: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Rumored to be twice the size of Texas, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, 600 miles off California, is made up of spiraling fields of trash. In May, yachtswoman Mary Crowley and her Project Kaisei crew will be taking their second expedition to clean up the mess. “We will bring back tons of garbage,” says Crowley, who is working with scientists to find ways to turn some of the plastic into fuel. “It’s our goal to use these techniques throughout the world’s oceans.”