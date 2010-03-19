Four Ways to Keep the Museum Experience Relevant

After walking though the China Design Now exhibition, the youngest member of the Portland Art Museum‘s board proclaimed to executive director Brian Ferriso, “The museum is relevant again!” From Oct. 10 to Jan. 17, the Portland Art Museum hosted a conversation throughout the city about the evolution of design in China over the last 20 years. The museum’s objective was to engage a broader audience in a deeper conversation by transforming the museum into a social media platform. The three-month experiment invited designers, artists, entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, and others throughout the city to participate and shape the conversation.

The event was successful from both historical and new metrics. Attendance surpassed projections and 1,700 new memberships were generated just from people waiting in line for the exhibition. More importantly for Ferriso, the city-wide experience changed how people perceive the museum. Film students from NW Film Center, business investors, and traditional Chinese residents from Chinatown got involved for the first time. Kids showed up by the busloads. Local restaurants hosted after-parties for young patrons, and robust blog discussions were moderated by some of Portland’s design community. By extending the conversation throughout the city, the museum was able to attract a new audience and re-energize its traditional base.

At the close of the exhibition, I sat down with Ferriso and John Jay, executive creative director of Wieden+Kennedy, who were instrumental in working with Ziba and the museum to extend the museum experience. We discussed how traditional institutions can build social media platforms while remaining authentic and came up with four methods for success.

Content: Why China? Why Design? Why Now?

“If you’re asking me if the exhibition would have been as successful if it were a show on Dutch design, I’d have to say ‘no,'” said Ferriso. When considering traveling shows, Ferriso had the option to bring either CDN or a show about modern European design. Ferriso understood that the ability of the museum to involve more people in the conversation was based on the relevancy of the content. The CDN content was particularly relevant to Portland and had the potential to attract a new audience–the young creative class.

Portland has had a long trade relationship with China due to its location in the Pacific Northwest, and city officials intend to forge even closer ties. Portland’s entrepreneurs and business people are interested in understanding more about this global force that is transforming the sociopolitical dynamic of the world. In addition, the exhibition’s focus on design, though not traditional for the museum, connected with Portland’s thriving design community. The relevancy of the content opened the door for the museum to start new conversations. It even triggered local businesses that were not previously involved with the museum to get involved.

Discussions are ongoing about bringing in more exhibitions that are relevant to local businesses.