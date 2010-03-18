Today in Most Innovative Companies

Microsoft: Bloodied from the recent loss of $105 million to VirnetX over patent-infringement, Microsoft is looking to make some of that dough back with lawsuits of their own. The software giant has set its crosshairs on Alf Temme, the owner of a slew of misspelled “Hotmail” domain names, from ho0tmail.com to hotmailp.com, all which redirect visitors to FastExercise.com (Thankfully, not a subsidiary of Fast Company), a site for expensive work-out equipment. Microsoft is suing over 24 of Temme’s similarly-spelled Web domains for $100,000 each (a total of $2.4 million). Can you help the MSN butterfly find the real Hotmail among the knockoffs above?

Google: In other legal news, the battle between Viacom and YouTube is heating up, with the trial’s opening briefs made public today. YouTube’s chief legal counsel Zahavah Levine took to the Web today to express his frustration with the case, and to point out some very seedy tactics employed by Viacom. “For years, Viacom continuously and secretly uploaded its content to YouTube, even while publicly complaining about its presence there,” Zahavah said. “It hired no fewer than 18 different marketing agencies to upload its content to the site. It deliberately “roughed up” the videos to make them look stolen or leaked. It opened YouTube accounts using phony email addresses. It even sent employees to Kinko’s to upload clips from computers that couldn’t be traced to Viacom.” Fast Company‘s Kit Eaton has an amazing run down of the dispute between Google and Viacom and newly revealed insider emails that will catch you up on the ins-and-outs of the suit.

Ngmoco: With Apple‘s iPad only weeks away from release, game-developer Ngmoco is prepping for the launch with six games optimized specifically for the tablet’s size. Ngmoco recently raised $25 million in funding and also acquired Freeverse, a top iPhone app publisher.

BYD: While the auto industry has been crumbling in the U.S., BYD’s profits are soaring like a global recession never occurred. The Chinese automaker reported this week that its net profits had tripled last year, selling almost 450,000 vehicles–up 170% in sales. BYD is aiming to double that success in 2010, estimating they’ll sell 800,000 cars.