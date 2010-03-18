Designer Clothing Brands Contain Formaldehyde, Acid

Apparently, H&M isn’t alone in its green transgressions. Chinese inspectors took it upon themselves to check out random clothing samples throughout the province of Zhejiang, with some disturbing results: a whopping 60% of foreign-made clothing had major defects. That number includes high-end clothing companies like Hugo Boss, Hermes, and Dolce & Gabbana.

China Daily reports:

The garments, which were manufactured in Italy, Morocco, Korea, France, Turkey, Vietnam and India before being imported into China, covered a range of attire, from jeans and T-shirts to sweaters, skirts and suits. Defects in the manufacturing included poor color fastness, unacceptable amounts of acid and high levels of formaldehyde, which can cause skin rashes, eye irritations, allergies, respiratory problems and even cancer, the report warned.

Of course, this says nothing about garments made inside China–and something tells us a government-run paper like China Daily would have no qualms about glossing over problems. Still, the report reveals that China is far from the only country with quality control issues–and luxury clothing is just as prone to problems as the cheap stuff.